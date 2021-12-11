Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Insider James M. Spellings, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.
XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
