Fabian Baker Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM) Stock

Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM) insider Fabian Baker acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,500.00 ($81,338.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 31.53 and a quick ratio of 30.89.
About Kingsrose Mining
