Family Firm Inc. Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,444.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,437.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,425.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

