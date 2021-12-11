Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 0.60. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

