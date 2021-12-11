Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

