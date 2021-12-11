Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 664.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $396,317 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

