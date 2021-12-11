Fifth Third Bancorp Has $43,000 Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD opened at $288.67 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.08 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.71.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

