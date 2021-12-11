Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $31,000 in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.
Paycor HCM Profile
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
