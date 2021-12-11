Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 515 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 432.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,136,000 after purchasing an additional 455,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,492 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

