Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 48.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN stock opened at $244.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.89 and its 200 day moving average is $267.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.18 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $1,308,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $15,137,430. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.