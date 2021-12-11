Financial Analysis: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) versus Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 15.70% 14.54% 5.98% Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mondelez International and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 1 7 0 2.88 Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mondelez International currently has a consensus target price of $68.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mondelez International and Benson Hill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $26.58 billion 3.27 $3.56 billion $3.13 19.89 Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Benson Hill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

