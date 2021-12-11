Financial Comparison: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) vs. iHuman (NYSE:IH)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and iHuman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 3.66 $257.20 million $5.72 13.48 iHuman $81.52 million 2.26 -$5.74 million ($0.11) -31.36

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grand Canyon Education and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.01%. iHuman has a consensus target price of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 656.52%. Given iHuman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 29.65% 17.59% 14.80% iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92%

Risk & Volatility

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats iHuman on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

