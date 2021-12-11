Financial Contrast: Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) and Its Rivals

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Glen Burnie Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million $1.67 million 14.60 Glen Burnie Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $208.72 million 12.14

Glen Burnie Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glen Burnie Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Glen Burnie Bancorp Competitors 2156 8947 7230 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Glen Burnie Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Glen Burnie Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.06% 7.12% 0.58% Glen Burnie Bancorp Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glen Burnie Bancorp peers beat Glen Burnie Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

