Financial Contrast: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) versus Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Q2 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Q2 and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 1 8 0 2.89 Manhattan Associates 0 0 6 0 3.00

Q2 currently has a consensus price target of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.85%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $190.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. Given Q2’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Q2 is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -26.31% -6.59% -2.89% Manhattan Associates 17.27% 48.97% 22.39%

Risk & Volatility

Q2 has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q2 and Manhattan Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $402.75 million 11.19 -$137.62 million ($2.24) -35.41 Manhattan Associates $586.37 million 16.16 $87.24 million $1.72 87.06

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Q2 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

