Financial Survey: Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) versus Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Athenex alerts:

This table compares Athenex and Amarillo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $144.39 million 1.16 -$146.18 million ($1.46) -1.05 Amarillo Biosciences $20,000.00 1,051.65 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Amarillo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athenex.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Amarillo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -124.24% -94.71% -38.05% Amarillo Biosciences -41,453.98% N/A -574.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Athenex and Amarillo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 6 3 0 2.33 Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athenex presently has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 346.62%. Given Athenex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Athenex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Amarillo Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Athenex has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Athenex beats Amarillo Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs. The Global Supply Chain Platform segment provides supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for clinical and commercial efforts. The Commercial Platform segment involves the sale and marketing of specialty drugs and market development of proprietary drugs. The company was founded by Lyn M. Dyster and David G. Hangauer in November 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases. The Medical division focuses on medical devices and developing technology to treat metabolism related diseases, such as Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The Consumer division provides a range of nutraceutical and food supplement products that utilize a liposomal delivery system. It owns four issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; one patent is for a product promoting oral health; and three patents are associated with treatment of metabolic disorders. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.