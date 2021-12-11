Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $11.93

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.50. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,271,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

