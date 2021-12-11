First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post $97.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.75 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $94.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $386.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.69 million to $388.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $389.38 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $402.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $105,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 395,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

