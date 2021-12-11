First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.48.

NYSE:FR opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 295,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 178,658 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $679,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

