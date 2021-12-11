First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 126 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.12. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.