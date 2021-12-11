First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hess by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

NYSE:HES opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

