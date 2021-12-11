First Quadrant L P CA Has $385,000 Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,028.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,817.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,642.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 103.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

