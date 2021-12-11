First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.49 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

