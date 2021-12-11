First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 239 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

