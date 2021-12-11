First Quadrant L P CA Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $654.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

