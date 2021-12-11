First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,560 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,290,000 after buying an additional 3,058,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,799,000 after purchasing an additional 848,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,903,000 after purchasing an additional 697,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 651,554 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 82.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,293,000 after purchasing an additional 541,413 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -126.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

