First Quadrant L P CA Trims Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $47.60 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66.

