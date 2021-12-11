First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.54 and last traded at $86.33. Approximately 1,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.