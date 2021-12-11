FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $39.00 at Mizuho

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

FE stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 129.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 53,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,004,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after buying an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at $511,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

