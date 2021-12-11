FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FirstEnergy traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 88592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

