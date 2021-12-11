Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.