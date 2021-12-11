Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of FLYW opened at $39.99 on Friday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,626 shares of company stock worth $4,927,587.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flywire by 116.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $287,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

