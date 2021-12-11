Formation Fi Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $533,703.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.26 or 0.08205925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,173.01 or 0.99918547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

