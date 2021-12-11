Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.09. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

FOX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.82. 3,253,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,849. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FOX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

