Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $130.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.51. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.