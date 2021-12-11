Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $7.41

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.06. Frontline shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 16,518 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Frontline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

