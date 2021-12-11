Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). 80,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 577,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.97. The company has a market capitalization of £104.62 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24.

In related news, insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious sold 1,647,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £296,506.08 ($393,191.99).

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, it operated 19 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 53 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

