Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.24. 70,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,417,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $20,000,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $345,594,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $82,217,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $106,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

