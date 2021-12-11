FunFair Reaches Market Capitalization of $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FunFair

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

