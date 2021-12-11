FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $9.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $241.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.44 and its 200-day moving average is $207.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

