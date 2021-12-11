FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Issued By Truist Securiti

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HIW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.