FY2021 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Boosted by Analyst

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

SYF stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

