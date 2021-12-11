FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

PLAY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $110,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

