Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Position Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average is $153.37. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

