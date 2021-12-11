Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

