Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 173 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of ES opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

