Genel Energy’s (GEGYF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $192.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $213.00.

GEGYF stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.80.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

