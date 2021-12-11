Genel Energy’s (GEGYF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $192.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $213.00.
GEGYF stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Genel Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.80.
Genel Energy Company Profile
