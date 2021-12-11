General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $54,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $204.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

