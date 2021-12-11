Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

