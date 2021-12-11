GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,604.80

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,604.80 ($21.28) and last traded at GBX 1,597.21 ($21.18), with a volume of 1941934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,591.80 ($21.11).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.99).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,449.40. The firm has a market cap of £81.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,323.17).

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

