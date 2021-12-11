Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.44.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

GLBE stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.